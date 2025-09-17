Lordina Foundation Organises Health Screening For Retired Ministers

The First Lady interacting with the health workers during the screening

Retired Ministers of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Greater Accra East and West and their spouses have benefited from free health screening programme organised by the Lordina Foundation.

The exercise provides vital health consultation and free medication to ensure the continued well-being of the retirees of the church.

The initiative was instituted by the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, through the Lordina Foundation. This followed a pledge she made during a church event in September, 2024, to provide free and regular health support for members of the Assemblies of God Retired Ministers and Spouses Association.

The first exercise was held in November 2024, the second in March 2025, the third in June 2025, and the fourth in September 2025.

The latest edition at the Ringway Gospel Centre of Assemblies of God, Ghana in Accra attracted more than 140 people, who received laboratory tests covering essential indicators, including blood sugar levels, Hepatitis B, certain cancers, and prostate health.

General practitioners, gynaecologists, urologists, dietitians and optometrists were among the specialists who handled the screening and consultations.

According to the First Lady, the continuation of the programme was built on the successes so far chalked up in the previous ones, which had helped the retirees not to worry about their expensive medication, a source of concern to them over the years.

Mrs. Mahama said the retirees have diligently served the church, the community and the nation. The initiative is, therefore, one of the ways the Lordina Foundation gives back to society and supports those who have dedicated their whole lives to serving others.

She assured beneficiaries of continuous service, adding that their health and well-being are paramount to her and President John Mahama.

The First Lady advised beneficiaries to take their medicines and follow-up consultations seriously, as that is the only way to “see real improvement in their health.”

Mrs. Mahama also expressed her appreciation to the “incredible medical team” for their professionalism, compassion and unwavering dedication.

A board member of the Lordina Foundation, Dr. George Selorm Quarcoe, said “health and education are not just necessities, but the very pillars upon which thriving communities are built.” And through the programmes of the Lordina Foundation, they aim to support and uplift those who have devoted their lives to service.

The Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, said the support of the First Lady has taken a burden off the shoulders of the church, adding that “since she started the free medical care, no retired minister has come to the office asking for support.”

The President of the Assemblies of God Retired Ministers and Spouses Association, Rev. Dr. Harry Insaidoo, stated that the members receive continued assistance from the Lordina Foundation “with hearts full of gratitude.”