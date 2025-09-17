Coalition Wants Israeli Film Festival Stopped

A coalition of about 400 Ghanaian individuals and organisations have called for the cancellation of the Israeli Film Festival, scheduled to take place from Tuesday, September 16, 2025 to Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Accra.

A statement issued on Monday, September 15, 2025, signed by student groups, workers, organisations, individuals among others, urged Silverbird Cinema to withdraw its platform to telecast what they describe as “Zionist propaganda”.

The coalition also called on all listed sponsors and partners to immediately pull their support, as their involvement constitutes complicity in genocide and crime against humanity.

Former Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Emile Short; celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker, Nii Kwate Owoo; renowned academic and public intellectual, Audrey Gadzekpo; distinguished scholar and activist, Coordinator, Third World Network-Africa, Yao Graham; and media freedom advocate, Wisconsin International University College, Kwame Karikari are part of those opposed to the festival.

Others are Democracy Hub leader, Oliver Barker-Vormawor; Youth Leader and Coordinator, Africans Rising Movement, Hardi Yakubu; Pan-Africanist and human rights campaigner, Akyaaba Addai-Sebo; leading visual artist, Bright Ackwerh; scholar and gender advocate, Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo; trade unionist and civil society leader Kwasi Adu-Amankwah and several others.

Other groups that also endorsed the cancellation of the film festival are Ghanaians Against Genocide, Justice and Freedom for Palestine, Legon Palestine Solidarity Activists, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, Humanists Association of Ghana, Economic Fighters League, Socialist Students and Workers Solidarity Network among others.

“This protest forms part of a growing national movement in Ghana aligned with global outrage over the continuing atrocities in Gaza, where, according to Israel’s own reports, over 200,000 Palestinians have been killed, representing approximately 10% of Gaza’s population.

“Reports cite widespread bombing, sniper attacks, and the deliberate withholding of food and aid as part of a broader strategy of ethnic cleansing and mass starvation,” it noted.

The statement added that Ghana’s long anti-imperialist traditions and history of solidarity with liberation struggles are being invoked by campaigners, who say that the festival is an insult to the country’s legacy and values.

“We cannot stand by while the genocide of Palestinians is laundered through art and culture. Ghana has always stood on the side of the oppressed, today, we must stand with Palestine,” it added.

Organisers of the campaign plan to peacefully picket outside Silverbird Cinema during the festival dates, and are urging Ghanaians and global allies to join in protest.

Members of the coalition also warned that they will boycott all companies and institutions, including sponsors such as STL-Amandi Foundation (SAF), Kempinski Hotel, Rolider, Sienna Services, EON, the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMac), while urging the public to join them in the peaceful protest.

