NACOC, INCB Host Dangerous Substances Programme

Participants and resource persons in a group photograph at the end of the programme

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) held a two-day twinning mission aimed at preventing the trafficking of dangerous substances through e-commerce and internet-related services.

The programme, facilitated by the International Narcotics Control Board’s (INCB) Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances (GRID), was held from Thursday, September 11 to Friday, September 12, 2025 in Accra, in collaboration with the Nigerian Law Enforcement and the private sector counterparts, such as the courier service providers and e-commerce providers.

The event focused on sharing experiences and strengthening the regional efforts of authorities in Ghana and Nigeria, as well as internet-related services in preventing the exploitation of legitimate services for the trafficking of new psychoactive substances (NPS).

It also focused on discussions related to non-medical synthetic opioids and their relevant precursors, which needed attention by regulators.

The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission, Brig Gen Maxwell Obuba Mantey, in his welcome address, highlighted that the gathering reflects the collective commitment by all stakeholders to tackle a pressing global challenge, namely, the trafficking of dangerous substances through e-commerce platforms and internet-related services.

He added that across the globe, the online ecosystem has become both a gateway for opportunities and a channel for exploitation, with criminal networks increasingly using digital platforms, social media, and online marketplaces to traffic new psychoactive substances, synthetic opioids, and other controlled precursors.

“For us in West Africa, the challenge is particularly complex. Limited border resources, evolving trafficking techniques, and cross-border vulnerabilities demand regional cooperation and innovative strategies,” Brig Gen Mantey stressed.

Brig Gen Mantey commended the INCB’s Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances (GRIDS) Programme team for putting in place measures to provide participants with timely tools, intelligence support, and an invaluable collaborative framework.

On his part, the Law Enforcement Advisor to Ghana of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), Clarence ‘Chip’ Duncan, indicated that the INL was proud to support the INCB-GRIDS programme, which seeks to mark a significant step toward enhancing West Africa’s regional collaboration in combating the online trafficking of dangerous substances, adding that the issue is one of great urgency and complexity, demanding robust cooperation between law enforcement agencies and internet service providers.

He underscored the need to acknowledge the rapidly evolving landscape of cybercrime, where the internet serves as both a tool and a battleground.