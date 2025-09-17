‘Out Of The Blue’ Album Hits 4.7m Spotify Streams

OliveTheBoy

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, OliveTheBoy’s latest album, ‘Out of the Blue’, released on April 11, 2025, seems to be gaining traction, attaining 4.7 million Spotify views, according to Charts Ghana.

The six-track album has songs like ‘Convo’, ‘Tattoo’, ‘Design’, ‘One Bebe’, ‘Trees’, and ‘Bend’ featuring Sarkodie.

His previous EP, ‘Avana’, featured the hit song ‘Goodsin’, which was the most streamed song in Ghana in the first half of 2023.

OliveTheBoy signed with Sony Music’s Columbia Records via Bu Vision Entertainment in August 2023, aiming to amplify his global presence.

He has great collaborations with the likes of Wendy Shay on ‘Crazy Love’, Quamina MP – ‘Shut Up!’ (Pretence), KiDi – ‘Gymnastic’ among others.

Additionally, OliveTheBoy hit 100 million streams on Audiomack, earning a commemorative plaque. He has performed at Indigo at The O2, featured on Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025 and Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist.

OliveTheBoy’s music is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, resonating with fans across Ghana and beyond.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke