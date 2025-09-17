GMB25: 2 Minutes Performing Time Fumes Patrons

Asakia receiving Star Performer award from Fred Amugi

A number of ardent viewers of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) reality show have expressed their growing displeasure of the limited two minutes performing time allocated to each contestant.

According to the GMB fans, who took to social media to express their opinion, most of the contestants whose performances have attracted the shows wide audiences, are unable to provide good presentation due to time constraints.

Meanwhile, judges and advertisements have taken majority of the limited time, wearing off online viewers and others. The organisers have been advised to increase the time limit for the contestants.

Last Sunday, two of the contestants were evicted from the reality show; they are Tasalla from the Northern Region and Adwoa from the Eastern Region.

Asakia from the Upper East Region was awarded the Overall Performer of the night. Bono Region’s Yeli and Bono East Region’s Nana were awarded Most Eloquent and Best Dressed respectively.

Last Sunday’s traditional games-themed night witnessed all eleven contestants performing traditional games from their region.

The themed night sought to showcase traditional games, preserving cultural heritage and how it promotes unity and pride.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke