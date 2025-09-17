John Dumelo Criticised For Ignoring Farmers Woes On Galamsey

FLASHBACK: John Dumelo at a galamsey site

Prominent social media influencer, Tech in Twi, is calling out Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, for neglecting the pressing issue of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which is severely impacting farmers and the environment across Ghana.

The criticism follows Dumelo’s earlier vocal stance against galamsey, particularly in the lead -up to the 2024 elections. Last year, the actor-turned-politician urged Ghanaians to take a stand against illegal mining, emphasising its detrimental effects on vital water bodies and agricultural productivity.

“If we don’t tackle this galamsey menace, we will lose our spot as the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa. Our farmlands will be totally wiped out, and we will start importing food,” Dumelo warned in a previous statement.

He highlighted that the remaining agricultural lands would be contaminated with harmful chemicals, leading to a dire situation where Ghanaians would have to import drinking water.

However, nine months into his tenure, John Dumelo has faced backlash for what critics describe as a lack of action on this critical national issue. Many farmers have voiced their concerns over the ongoing destruction caused by illegal mining, but there has been little response from the Deputy Minister’s office.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Tech in Twi questioned Dumelo’s priorities, noting that he seems more focused on logistical matters such as hiring buses for students in his constituency than advocating for farmers whose livelihoods are threatened by galamsey.

“Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in Ghana is much focused on hiring buses than speaking for farmers whose water is getting damaged through galamsey,” Tech in Twi stated.

The influencer further criticised Mr. Dumelo’s silence, suggesting that his previous commitment to combatting galamsey has faded.

“John Dumelo was speaking heavily against galamsey a few months ago, but now he has gone silent while focusing on hiring buses. Meanwhile, poisonous water is affecting the very University of Ghana students he claims to care about,” he pointed out.

Tech in Twi concluded with a stark warning: “If he continues to remain silent, then University of Ghana should know it’s all camouflage; he cares less about your lives as long as his party is in power. Speaking up against your own government on national issues that involve UG students doesn’t cost you anything.”

As galamsey activities intensify under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, many are calling for immediate action from leadership to protect Ghana’s agricultural resources and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke