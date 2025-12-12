Lordina Hosts Assemblies Of God Ministers’ Wives

Mrs. Mahama (third from left) in a pose with her guests

The First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, has met with the National Executive of the Ministers Wives Association of Assemblies of God, Ghana, led by its President, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam.

The meeting in Accra discussed how to deepen collaboration between the church and the state, as well as improve the welfare of women in the country.

Mrs. Mahama spoke of the necessity of the church to invest heavily in the welfare of women and children. This, she said, would complement the initiatives and interventions by the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to make life bearable and meaningful for vulnerable groups in society.

Lady Mrs. Wengam, who is the wife of the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, praised President John Mahama and Mrs. Mahama for “being loyal and worthy members of Assemblies of God, Ghana.”

Lady Mrs. Wengam also commended the first couple for recently providing free medical screening, treatment and medication for retired ministers, their spouses and widows of pastors.

The delegation presented gifts, including a Bible and souvenirs of the church to Mrs. Mahama. They offered prayers for the first couple and the nation.

For her part, Mrs. Mahama presented souvenirs of the Lordina Foundation to the executives of the Ministers’ Wives Association. They included Rev. Mrs. Gladys Tito Agyei, National Vice President and Mrs. Hannah Birikorang, National Secretary.

In attendance were Mrs. Rita Awintia, Regional President of Accra East Region and Rev. Mrs. Barbara Ayesu, Regional President of Accra West.