Love: The Way To Peace

ONE THING which world leaders have unsuccessfully tried to achieve in the world is peace. Humans have different interests, ideas and preferences which they pursue. The pursuit of these unique interests and ideas often clash, culminating in tensions between relationships which lead to disagreement, problem, dispute, conflicts and even war if not properly managed.

Thus, conflicts are said to be inevitable in human society. The cause of this situation may largely be as a result of the absence of the expression of greater love in the world. The fact is: every normal functioning human being wants to be loved. But he who wants to be loved must also learn to love others. This is the golden rule.

It is important, however, to point out that unregenerate human beings find it very difficult to do what is right. Thus, Paul, the apostle, writes, “I have the desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out. For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I keep on doing. Now if I do what I do not want, it is no longer I who do it, but sin that dwells within me,” (Romans 7: 18- 20, ESV).

The solution to this challenge is not the manufacture and deployment of most powerful weapons like Rocket Propelled Grenade, DSR – 50 (sniper rifle), Flamethrower, Schwerer Gustav, Nimitz class Aircraft Carrier, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), Multiple Independent Targetable Re-entry Vehicle, and Tsar Bomba, among others.

Rather, it is the dependence on Christ Jesus who is the author and embodiment of love to set humans free from the power of sin which promotes conflicts and robs the world of peace. True love is of God and is the greatest virtue. When you have love, you have God because God is love. And those who possess the love of God promote peace. “… God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him,” (1 John 4: 16, ESV).

Every nation or kingdom has laws to regulate the conducts of its citizenry. Similarly, people in Christ have a law to live by. It is a divine law – love. As Christians, we are charged to live by the laws of our nations and the divine law of Christ. A Christian lives in the world and also lives in God through Christ. In other words, a Christian is a citizen of both his country and the kingdom of God and so must live by the aforementioned laws.

The law of Christ tells us to love God with all our heart, soul and mind, and to love our neighbours as ourselves (Matthew 22: 37- 38). How can we hate, cheat, steal and kill ourselves if we love ourselves? The world is not unaware of Jesus Christ and His soul-penetrating teachings, but many world leaders have rejected Jesus Christ and His message of love and peace.

Jesus Christ, the Author of peace calls people who make peace blessed (Matthew 5: 9). Peacemakers are not necessarily scholars, scientists, security experts, kings or artisans. Peacemakers are God-fearing people saved by Jesus Christ and live by the Word of God which promotes peace through love.

Peace can only be achieved when love is at work in nations. Love does not hold grudges. It forgives wrongs done. Love does not belittle anyone. It honours and respects. Love does not kill, rob, exploit, rape, covet and undermine anyone. Love is compassionate and seeks the good of others. Love is law-abiding. And true love comes from the Spirit of God. The unseen Being sheds love abroad in the hearts of the children of God, who live by the law of Christ.

People who demonstrate love may have disagreement, but their differences will be resolved because they are peacemakers. True peacemakers have the Holy Spirit of God dwelling in their hearts. Christ is peace and for peace, but when He speaks people gnash their teeth and flex their muscle; they threaten to fight. King David experienced similar situation, and so wrote, “I am for peace, but when I speak, they are for war,” (Psalm 120: 7, ESV). Christ is peace and preaches peace, yet the world hates Him.

There is no doubt that the world lost the Way to peace. The world lost it hundreds of years ago. The world lost the Way to peace when it rejected Jesus Christ and His teachings. Jesus Christ is the ONLY Way, Truth and Life to peace in this world and in the world to come. And the modern world has rejected Christ with the excuse that His words are impracticable.

But this is a hypocritical lie. What is impractical about the charge to “love your neighbour as yourself?” The spiritual eyes of the unregenerated soul are blind so they cannot see the light of the glory of the gospel of Jesus Christ. A damaged or faulty technological device can only be repaired by the instruction of its manufacturer.

The Lord Jesus Christ, the Creator Son of God, who King David called Adonai (Hebrew word for Lord) as recorded in Psalm 110: 1 gives us the reason for the rejection of His words. Christ knows all men and what is in everyone’s heart. In the days of His flesh, the Lord addressed those who rejected His words: “Why do you not understand what I say? It is because you cannot bear to hear my word. You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning…Whoever is of God hears the words of God,” (John 8: 43- 47, ESV). That is why world’s great minds formulate and implement best strategies to achieve peace, but end up promoting wars, conflicts and oppression on all fronts.

