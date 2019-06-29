Lower Manya MCE Rescues Shooting Victims

Simeon Kwaku Tetteh at the hospital standing next to the patient

SIMEON Kwaku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manya Krobo Assembly in the Eastern Region has rescued the two victims who have been detained at the St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua over failure to pay their medical bills.

Ruth Mankattah,18, and Korletey Tetteh, 41, are victims of the shooting incident during the clash between residents of Odumase Krobo and the police over the Electricity tariffs that were being charge by Power Distribution Service (PDS) recently.

The two who had been discharged but were unable to pay GH¢6,580 and GH¢8,000 medical bills respectively were ‘detained.’

Both made an initial deposit of Ghc2000 paid by the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly a month ago following a directive by the Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor to the assembly to foot the medical bills of all seven persons injured during the clashes.

The MCE on Thursday, after hearing about the “detention” of the two victims rushed to the hospital to broker a payment agreement with the management of the health facility.

The two victims have since been released but Ruth is expected to be discharged later due to some medical procedure on her Amputated leg.

Ruth Makathar, student of Odumase Krobo Anglican JHS was accidentally shot in both legs after she was caught up in the Police clashes with the agitating power consumers while returning from school and as a result, she could not take part in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Her right knee was penetrated by the bullet while the left leg suffered minor injury by another bullet.

The right leg of Ruth Mankattah, was amputated on June 12, 2019, by Orthopedic Surgeons after several diagnoses and treatment failed to heal the injured limp due to the gravity of the injury.

Korley Tetteh was similarly shot in the leg and has undergone successful surgery.

During the clash, a 24-year-old was shot dead with seven others sustaining injuries while other 35 persons were also arrested.

Police vehicles were torched and properties destroyed in the violent attacks.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua