Amissah-Arthur’s Family Builds Learning Centre For Ohawu

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of Ghana

Students of Ohawu and surrounding communities in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region have benefited from an ultra-modern Learning and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Center.

The center which is fully fitted with tables, chairs, 18 computers and over 3200 books was established in honour of the memory of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of Ghana.

Commissioning the Project, his wife, the former second lady, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur said, the project was in fulfilment to a promise made by his late husband to the Ohawu community while he was alive.

She also commended Ben Dotsei Malor, “the mastermind of the project…it was his passion to get a library for his community to aid teaching and learning and to provide opportunity for the students in the community that made this happen.”

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur encouraged students in the area to patronize the library and ICT center to broaden their horizon and be well equipped for the future.

Mr. Ben Dotsei Malor who is currently the Chief Editor at the United Nations in charge of news dailies and the founder of Torna Foundation commended Mrs. Amissah-Arthur and her family for fulfilling the promise of the late Amissah-Arthur to the people of Ohawu.

He said the Center represents his desire to create greater opportunities for the younger generation in his community to become greater than he was. It also represented what the late Vice President Amissah-Arthur stood for, which is excellence.

In attendance were the Chief of Ohawu, Torgbe Soglo, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Ketu North, James Avedze, General Kwame Anyidoho, former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashi among others.

In a related development, the former second lady also donated cartons of assorted books to Torkuve and Agorve upon request from the communities.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)