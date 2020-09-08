Lowering The Bar Of Politics

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama and now flagbearer of the opposition NDC continues to list in quality and integrity in his campaign talks.

He has now turned to the subject of a so-called ‘natural order of things’, by which according to him, President Akufo-Addo would die before him.

Although it might be difficult to say what informed his weird logic, he might be telling his target audience that he has longer to live than the President. Bottom line: they should therefore vote for him. Wow! It is incredible that such remarks are originating from the mouth of a former President.

It would appear that such pranks only prolong the longevity of the target: Nana Akufo-Addo.

Even when COVID-19 was still at its height in the country, NDC propagandists applied it on the President when they flew a lie that he had been airlifted to Britain after contracting the disease.

Lying about a person’s health status to enhance the originator’s political fortunes can only emanate from a person battling desperation and jittery about the outcome of an impending electoral duel.

One of the stories in this edition is about the former President claiming that his successor would die before him; his claim is in consonance with the order of nature.

When a politician, with the status of a former President degenerates to this abyss of thinking, we can conclude that matters have got to a head and surreally so.

Those who heard the remark were taken aback when the words were spewed by the flagbearer, knowing well how the issue of life and death are only known by the Almighty God.

We recall President Akufo-Addo’s words when he said at the height of the NDC’s politics of health and death: ‘All I can say is that those whose political fortunes depend on my ill-health and degeneration all I can say is, we are all in the hands of the Almighty. Amen.’

For a man who said when the campaign for the 2016 polls was at a crescendo, ‘the battle is the Lord’s’, he certainly cannot be fazed by the words of a man who does not think that competence and track record should be a determining factor for the choice of a president but age.

Of course, President Akufo-Addo is older than his predecessor but without doubt the younger man looks more aged, fatigued, stressed and his bouts of amnesia placing in the bracket of centenarians.

Obsession with political power that slipped from a President’s hands when he could have gone for another term, had he displayed competence when he was at the helm, can drive him to express himself on the campaign trail with telling recklessness.

We couldn’t agree more with the many who think that the former President is lowering the bar of politics in the country.

With a little over three months of campaigning before December 7, Ghanaians should expect more loose talk from the man they issued with the marching orders after a term in office because he was incompetent.