Loyal Ladies Canvass For Votes

The Loyal Ladies sharing the items

The NPP Loyal Ladies Chapter in the United Kingdom has donated secondhand clothes and baby products to the residents of Nyamebekyere-Kramokrom in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency of the Central Region.

The Central Regional Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies, Lawrencia Entsuah, together with the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the area, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie and party executives, supervised the donation exercise and used the opportunity to campaign to retain President Akufo-Addo and the NPP administration.

The Loyal Ladies also undertook a clean-up exercise and free distribution of food to the homeless in the community.

Ms. Entsuah said the group is not only interested in political engagements, but also want to focus on the needs of the underprivileged in society.

She said that aside, the Loyal Ladies will continue to campaign effectively to ensure that the NPP retains political power in 2020.

She said since the NPP administration assumed office, it has worked towards the empowerment of women through free education, employment creation, and the protection of women and children against violence.

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the area said that Ghana cannot afford to reverse the laudable policies being implemented by the NPP government, urging Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP again on December 7 for continuity in progress.

BY Daniel Bampoe