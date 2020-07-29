LPG Parliamentary Candidate Causes Stir In Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu Constituency

Mr. Benjamin Dimongso LPG parliamentary candidate for Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu constituency touring the area

Benjamin Dimongso has commended the good people of Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu constituency for coming out to support him on his out-dooring as the parliament candidate for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the constituency.

The grandson of the late Naa Bagamsa Dimongso paid a courtesy call on the Nakpanduri, Najong 1 and Binde chiefs to present himself and seek their blessings.

His grandfather Pib-Rana, the late Naa Bagamsa Dimongso, was part of the chiefs and representatives of chiefs who formed the Northern Peoples Party (NPP) in 1953, a precursor to the modern day New Patriotic Party (NPP), to represent the interest of the chiefs and peoples of the north and to ensure that peoples of the north were part of the political development leading to the attainment of independence in the near future.

Electorates have predicted doom for the NPP and NDC due to the introduction LPG Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu Constituency candidate because he comes from Binde which is always seen as the decider for the general elections.

The 26-year old parliamentary candidate who specialized in research and rural community development boosted of implementing several projects in the areas of women empowerment and child Empowerment in the Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu district.

“The youth of Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu saw that, I’m capable and have the potential to represent them in parliament unlike those who have already gone and have no record to show to the people of Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu”

The LPG Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu said that he is a young man who understands issues of development and have been in the constituency for several years, thus have been implementing projects that aim at empowering women and children.

He debunked claims of NDC and NPP supporting him, stating that both party’s nothing to do with his decision.

“If we are talking about development, it’s about research and technology, how many of the past and current member of parliaments can do research and for that matter understands the issues of development in our constituencies?”

“It is for this reason, the youth supports and want me to lead them in the LGP party and bring development closure to the people.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Nakpanduri