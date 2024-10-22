Lucky Shines In PGA Tourney

Lucky (L) receiving the winner’s cheque from Prof Baiden

Achimota-based pro golfer, Lucky Annan Ayisah, displayed real tenacity, courage and calmness for three solid days at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi to emerge winner of the Memory Lane PGA Championship.

Ayisah played 216 during the competition period ahead of 30 other pros for the title and cash prize. Being the last qualifier ahead of the PGA’s main championship slated for Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in November, the Memory Lane PGA Championship attracted 31 regular pros as the likes of Lucky Ayisah, Maxwell Owusu, Ezekiel Afisco, Augustine Manasseh, Francis Torgah, and Vincent Coffie all played some fine golf on the course, especially on the first two days.

Despite slight earlier showers, the well-trimmed greens gave the golfers much opportunity to give off their best. Feeling the pressure from his chasers ahead of the last and final day of the competition, Ayisah came out of his shells, maintained his calmness on the course and recorded 74 gross scores to clinch the title.

Tema-based Manasseh Augustine, who pulled off some impressive performance at the championship, finished second after he played 73, 75, and 71 gross scores, sharing the same spot with home-based golfer Maxwell Owusu Bonsu. Kwabena Poku and Francis Torgah settled for the fourth and fifth places respectively.

Speaking after receiving his winner’s cheque from the Operations Manager of the Royal Golf Club, Prof. Bernard Kofi Baiden, Ayisah expressed his excitement on winning the championship and added that his preparations and hard work contributed to the success.

The senior’s category, which attracted ten players from different clubs, saw Stephen Klah grab the first spot after he had played 153 for two days ahead of K. Korsah and Teye Lartey of the Center of the World Club, who had led from the score board on the first day.

Achimota’s Jessica Tei picked the ladies top spot prize after recording 169 gross score over two days ahead of Mercy Werner, Constance Awuni and Felicity Gyeabour.

Tournament Director of PGA, Eric Henaku, praised the golfers for the splendid display during the competition despite some challenges on the course, and urged them to train harder for the major competition.

He expressed the PGA’s gratitude to the leadership of the Royal Golf Club for their support, and hoped that they will extend the same courtesy and assistance when needed.

Operations Manager of the Royal Golf Club, Prof. Baiden was pleased with the level of performance by the golfers, and added that they must remain focused and prepare adequately for the next golf championships across the country.

From The Sports Desk