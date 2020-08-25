Lufthansa Cargo To Distribute Coronavirus Vaccine

Lufthansa Cargo is preparing for the distribution of coronavirus vaccine in the US and European Union (EU).

According to the airline, it has opened new Pharma Facilities in Munich, Germany and Chicago, the United States in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Hub Munich” was said to have been opened at Munich airport (MUC) on August 20, 2020.

The Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Hub Munich accordingly provides 1,000 square meters of space with 96 pallets for pharmaceutical cargo in two different temperature ranges and a freezer facility.

A statement signed by a member of Lufthansa Cargo Board, Herald Gloy, says “With the new Pharma-Hub at our hub in Munich, we have created a state-of-the-art infrastructure for temperature-sensitive freight that will guarantee our customers even higher transport quality for their pharma shipments in the future.”

According to the statement, the relevance of “stable supply chains and fast transport of medicines or vaccines” were made apparent in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa has also opened a similar 750 square meter pharmaceutical facility in Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (ORD) in the US.

By Melvin Tarlue