Beyonce Releases Brown Skin Girl Video

Beyoncé

American songstress and screen goddess, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter simply known as Beyoncé, has dropped the video for her hit song Brown Skin Girl.

Brown Skin Girl features Nigerian singer, Wizkid, Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and musician Saint Jhn.

The video released on Monday, August 24, 2020, had appearances from Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s

ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, actor Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid and others.

The Brown Skin Girl video is the fourth video to come out of Beyoncé’s

Black Is King visual album based on the music from the film The Lion King.

Watch the video below

By Melvin Tarlue