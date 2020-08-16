Lyon Whip Man City In Champions League Quarter-final

French side, Lyon have defeated Manchester City 3-1 in their quarter-final encounter.

Lyon took the lead in the 24th minute when Ivoiren international, Cornet scored.

Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 69th minute. But sub Mousa Dembele put Lyon ahead once again in the 79th minute.

Manchester City came very close to leveling once again but Raheem Sterling failed to produce a crucial as he kicked the ball over the bar while facing an empty pole.

Dembele immediately after Sterling’s shocking miss, scored his second on the night in the 87th minute, burying the match for the Sky Blues.

Lyon are now expected to face Bayern Munich in the semifinal coming Wednesday.

Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 2-8 on Friday night, August 14, this year, to progress to the semis.

Both Lyon and Manchester City clubs went into the quarter-final after their impressive performances against Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively, in the Round of 16.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 back-to-back in the Round of 16, while Lyon defeated Juventus 1-0 in France and held them to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Tonight’s match was played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal. It was the third UEFA Champions League encounter between Lyon and Manchester City.

In the last five seasons, Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

In 2015-16, Manchester City knocked out PSG to progress to the Semi-finals.

By Melvin Tarlue