Azorka Threatens To Kill NPP Activists

A national vice chairman of the NDC, Sofo Azorka, has threatened to kill NPP activists.

He has encouraged NDC to go after the lives of NPP members who come close to NDC members.

Specifically, he told NDC to “finish” (kill) any NPP member caught registering NDC members.

“If you see in your Community, holding this book, going round, writing our people names, masa don’t let him go free,” he said in a video making the rounds.

Addressing supporters of NDC in the Savannah region and showing what he claimed to be a registration book of the NPP Nasara, the notorious NDC goon of the of the infamous Azorka boys leader continued: “if you see him (NPP Member) to do what? to which the supporters retorted “Finish em (him or her).”

By Melvin Tarlue