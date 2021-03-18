Mad Prophet Music Set To Unveil New Female Signee “Babygyal”

Mad Prophet Music CEO, Benjamin Sarpong, also known as the Legend, is set to unveil the new Afropop signee, Faustina Aboabo who is known on stage on Babygyal.

The legend made this known in an interview with DGN Online.

According to him, the new signee “Babygyal” has a unique vocal prowess and the ability to market the Ghana music industry globally when supported by industry stakeholders.

“My first encounter with Babygyal, her vocal prowess was very unique, and with the little push and support from our music stakeholders, I believe she will go global,” he said.

The legend also said the multitalented signee can act and model perfectly when giving the opportunity, saying, she has even acted in my two most popular movies which are the “Big Six, and “Enemies are not God”.

Mr. Sarpong reiterated the need to support young acts in the Ghanaian entertainment industry to uncover new talent, saying “let support ourselves especially the young talents in the country to prepare them for the global market”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke