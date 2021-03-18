FEC Approves $1.5bn For Rehabilitation Of Port Harcourt Refinery

An amount of $1.5 billion has been approved for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the amount, says Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

The rehabilitation which was awarded to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, HMSPR Sylva noted.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery. The rehabilitation which was awarded to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, HMSPR Sylva has disclosed. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 17, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue