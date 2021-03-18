What's New

FEC Approves $1.5bn For Rehabilitation Of Port Harcourt Refinery

March 18, 2021

An amount of $1.5 billion has been approved for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the amount, says Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

The rehabilitation which was awarded to Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, HMSPR Sylva noted.

 

By Melvin Tarlue

