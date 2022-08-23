Mad Rush For Brazil-Cameroon World Cup Tickets

Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon FA boss

Cameroon’s group G game against Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one of the highly patronised matches.

Tickets for the game between the five times African champions and the five times world champions has seen massive patronage. The two sides clash on December 2, 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Other games that have also attracted huge interests are the Uruguay-Portugal, Brazil-Serbia, Costa Rica-Germany and Australia-Denmark matches.

FIFA reports that 2.45 million tickets have already been sold, with Mexico, Argentina and Brazil among the countries with the most number of tickets bought, in addition to Qatar, the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, in the last sales period which was from July 5 to August 16, there was a total of 520,532 tickets sold, which were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and most of these correspond to group stage matches, where residents in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, England, Argentina, Brazil, Wales and Australia took the first places of requests and purchases.

The date of the next phase of ticket sales, which will last until the end of the tournament, will be announced at the end of September.