John Deere Ghana Empowers Youth With Agric Scholarships

John Deere Ghana has empowered 15 students with scholarships to study agriculture-related courses at the tertiary level.

The students were carefully selected to study at the Agric College in Damongo, Tamale Technical University, and the University for Development Studies(UDS).

The beneficiaries’ school fees amounting to GH 40,000 have been paid in full by John Deere Ghana.

Speaking to journalists at a short ceremony in Tamale, Business Head, John Deere Ghana, Madam Aline Badr said the company’s target is to change the mindset of the youth especially women in Agric who are the future generation.

According to her, most youth in Ghana currently are running away from agriculture because they believe that agriculture is not a profitable and sustainable business.

“ We want to partner with the future generation to change the perception that agriculture is not profitable because agriculture is the future of business in Ghana because it can be sustainable and profitable and not only farming but all the value chains.”

She is of the view that the youth are those who can come up with innovative ideas reason why they have decided to support youth who are interested in agric-related courses.

“ We want to support women in agriculture and that’s why most of the beneficiaries are females and we want to tell them that they are not alone because we are giving 70 per cent of the scholarships to females and 30 per cent to males.”

Madam Badr revealed that John Deere Ghana is establishing a mechanization center purposely for women in agriculture.

She said if women are given equal access to farmlands, financial support, and access to mechanization they will turn their farms into profitable businesses.”

The Vice Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University, Prof. Abass Braimah, thanked John Deere Ghana for supporting the beneficiaries to achieve their dreams.

He however urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they take their studies seriously and complete their courses with good grades to make the sponsor proud.

“ All your fees have been paid and I want to see you all in class so please this is a great opportunity for you please don’t misuse it.”

Ayisha Iddi, a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of the students thanked John Deere Ghana for coming to their aid by supporting them with the scholarships.

“ Some of us almost lost hope that we won’t make it to the university because we couldn’t afford the fees but they came to our rescue and we are forever grateful to them and we promise them we will make them proud.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale