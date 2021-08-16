Mad Rush For Covid-19 Vaccines

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that hundreds of people are thronging various Covid-19 vaccination centres in the country to receive the Johnson &Johnson single dose jab.

The number of people turning up at the various centres across the country are said to encouraging. More of the people, especially the youth are eager visiting various centres to get the vaccine unlike previously where priority were given to the aged and frontline workers.

Media reports monitored by DGN Online shows that there is increased interest in receiving the vaccine.

In the Ashanti Region for instance, where 50,000 doses were reportedly deployed to the area by the Ghana Health Service, over 11,000 people were said to have received their jabs so far.

In the Greater Accra Region, 100 people have been injected the vaccine at the Mamprobi Hospital as at Monday.

The situation is no different at the TMA Health Centre in Tema where over 65 people have been given the vaccine although there was delay in the commencement of vaccination last Friday but several people have stormed the centres Monday when they started the process.

At Kpone, the youth are taking special interest in the vaccination as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), Solomon Appiah expressed excitement about the turnout at the various centres.

At the Lapaz Community Hospital where about 400 persons are expected to take their jabs, over 70 persons have so far have been injected.

The Ghana Health Service is expected to vaccinate more than 177,000 people with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting Friday, August 13, 2021, the Johnson &Johnson jabs will be given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.

The exercise is, however, expected to end on August 20, 2021.

Unlike the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, will be eligible for the vaccination.

Preference would, however, be given to people who are 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said the current Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccines would be done in 11 districts of concern in the two hotspot regions.

According to him, the vaccines would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines.

He explained that this is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

