Mad Rush For NPP Forms At Kukurantumi

There is a massive turn out at the Abuakwa North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party’s office in the Eastern Region to procure forms for the upcoming polling station elections slated for 25th February, 2022.

According to scores of the individuals who besieged the party office at Kukruantumi, the quest to contest at the polling station level is to help the ruling NPP Government sustain power and break the eight years electoral cycle.

The enthusiasm exhibited at the office indicates that the relevance of the Constituency is not underestimated.

Upon further, interrogation, the party faithful revealed, it was important to sustain the legacy of the NPP after rolling out several life-changing programmes which include planting/Rearing For Food And Jobs, Planting For Export And Rural Development, etc.

It is therefore important to involve themselves in the election to become a fraction of the Electoral process to achieve victory in 2024.

Meanwhile, the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, has announced at a press .conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra, guidelines for Polling Station, Constituency, Regional and National Executives for 2022 and said, all the elections would be held from February 19, 2022 to July 16, this year with the National Executive elections and the National Annual Delegates Conference slated for July 14 -16, 2022.

– BY Daniel Bampoe