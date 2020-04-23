Magdalene Narh Seeks God With ‘I’ll Run To You’

Magdalene Narh

From fashion to gospel music, Maddy, born Magdalene Narh Combarieu, is indeed enjoying her new life with God.

She is currently out with a new single titled ‘I’ll Run To You’, which is receiving great attention in the gospel music industry.

She started as a fashion designer and worked in that industry for four years as the CEO of Fashion Pilot and also as a celebrity stylist.

It was after her stylist job on the set of the video for ‘African Girl’ by Fuse ODG featuring Kidi and Kwame Eugene that she decided to seek God.

“While attending my normal duties on set, I was consumed by God’s grace and love which drove me to sing and pray the whole time,” she revealed.

Maddy added that her new song is inspired by “Jesus Christ saving her soul and showing her love beyond her imagination.”

She hopes to win souls and touch lives for Christ while working in accordance with the will of God.

Maddy assured her followers and non-Christians that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life, and that they should open their hearts to Him.

By Francis Addo