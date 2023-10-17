Mahama Accuses President Akufo-Addo Of Dashing GIIF $270m To In-Law To Build Hotel

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo-led government of misusing $270 million belonging to Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

The former president said the money which was accrued to the GIIF originally during his tenure in office was allegedly gifted to President Akufo-Addo’s brother-law to build Pullman Hotel at the airport enclave.

According to former President Mahama, the money was set aside to settle a debt incurred by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, scheduled for payment in October 2017.

He claimed that he had left funds in the GIIF to attract investments into infrastructure, which have allegedly been redirected to support the construction of the Pullman Hotel.

Speaking to the media, Mahama stated, “He has distributed some to his brother-law which he is using to build Pullman Hotel, it’s the money I left in GIIF. Stabilization fund, I left $300 million with the aim of covering up for the economy should an unforeseen circumstance occur.”

Mr. Mahama also claimed “I left money there, so when Akufo-Addo assumed office he took that money to pay the debt. I left $270 million in Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) that was to be used as a vehicle to attract investments into infrastructure, but that money has been distributed.”

Mr. Mahama further indicated that these funds were intended to provide a financial buffer for Ghana in case unforeseen circumstances threatened the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe