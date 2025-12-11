Mahama Calls For Greater Control Of Africa’s Health Agenda

President Mahama taking a tour of the exhibition stands

President John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for Africa to take greater control of its health agenda.

Speaking at the World Health Expo (WHX) Leaders Africa 2025 Summit opening in Accra, President Mahama argued that the continent’s biggest obstacle is not a lack of talent or opportunity, but a failure to fully control its own health agenda.

He said the continent’s health system weaknesses which were exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic will persist unless Africa builds its own manufacturing capacity, strengthens supply chains, and invests in resilient, innovative, and self-sustaining health systems.

He urged African countries to take charge of vaccine production, medical manufacturing and health technologies, noting that global emergencies repeatedly leave the continent at the back of the queue.

President Mahama also highlighted the urgency of strengthening Africa’s health security frameworks while scaling innovation and regional manufacturing through partnerships.

“Governments need to combine forces with the private sector and other partners to make sure we have universal healthcare,” President Mahama stated and added, “WHX Leaders Africa is a defining continental moment where Africa asserts its rightful place. Let’s recommit ourselves to shape our own future. Africa cannot afford to be a bystander. Africa must be a participant in shaping our own future.”

This year’s summit aims to unlock strategic investments and forge alliances that will create world-class, resilient healthcare systems in Africa.

In his keynote address, Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, emphasised Ghana’s commitment to driving continental progress and charged stakeholders to embrace partnerships.

“We are not at WHX Leaders Africa to talk about the future, we are here to build it,” Minister Akandoh said, and added, “Let this summit be remembered as the time Africa took the chance to build resilient partnerships, because even the strongest national visions cannot succeed without partnerships. Partnerships in the health sector are not optional, they are indispensable. And when they are aligned with national visions, they amplify our strength.”

Opening the summit on behalf of Informa Markets, Peter Hall, President for Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to building platforms that unlock investment and create enduring partnerships.

“WHX Leaders Africa is not an assembly of expertise but a call to action. We are aiming to create a powerful platform capable of shaping investment priorities and unlocking sustainable solutions. At Informa Markets, we remain committed to ensuring WHX Leaders Africa becomes a truly catalytic platform that sparks new alliances, amplifies local and regional ambitions and accelerates momentum,” he stated.

Following the opening ceremony, a series of ministerial and executive-led sessions exploring core pillars of Africa’s health transformation were held focusing on infrastructure investment, local pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, women’s health and family planning, centres of medical excellence and sustainable healthcare financing.

A Daily Guide Report