Mahama Cries Over ‘Incompetent’ Tag

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has opened up for the first time how he felt when his presidency was described as incompetent by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he felt frustrated when his opponents described him as ‘incompetent’ during his administration.

He indicated that frustration took better part of him to respond that his critics has never been a President before and does not know what it takes to be President and no one having never been president can describe him as incompetent.

“Do you remember ‘Incompetent Mahama administration’?.

“They kept saying this for long to the extent that one time because it was frustrating me, I replied them.

“Normally, I don’t reply such things but you remember Trade Fair, I told them you have not been president before. Even the Presidency’s wind has not blown around you, so you don’t have experience. The role is not that easy, it is quite a task. So, one does it and hands over to another to continue,” he said in Twi.

“But they said I should shut up, I know nothing – Incompetent Mahama, incompetent Mahama and they spoke the Queen’s English too,” Mr. Mahama made confession when addressing the delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

He believes that the tag given him has proven futile as evidenced by the management of the economy now.

It would be recalled that prior to the 2016 elections, then New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had often described the managers of the former administration as incompetent.

According to Mr Mahama, the current economic crisis proved that the Akufo-Addo government deceived Ghanaians into voting for him.

He pointed out that the NDC is the only party that can deliver on any promise of development to the people of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi