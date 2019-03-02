Mahama Defends Ofosu Ampofo Over Leaked Tape

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has urged members of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) to treat with contempt the alleged explosive audio in which Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was heard plotting assassination, kidnapping and other forms of violence.

He made the call as he addressed members of the NDC during his victory walk over the weekend.

Mr. Mahama won the Saturday February 23, 2019 presidential race of the NDC with 95.24 percent of votes.

In the audio, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC and a church elder at Pentecost called for assassination and kidnapping of some individuals in Ghana.

He also called for what he described as a “relentless war” against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, moving on to endorse insults against the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante.

But Mr. Mahama appears to be describing the audio as a mere propaganda by opponents of the NDC.

He said “Our opponents are good at propaganda and they will come up from time to time with things to distract us. This issue of a [leaked] tape is just a distraction. Dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. Let us focus. Our message must be to the Ghanaian people.”

According to him, “let us tell the Ghanaian people what we can do for them and cease the endless arguments with the NPP party. It is only a government that has too much time on its hands because it is not working, that will have time to go and bug the office of its opponents.”

He added that “we do not have time for that. Let us focus our message and tell Ghanaians what we can do for them. We already have a track record. We have governed this country before and so let us focus on the things we can do for Ghanaians to make their lives better and not be distracted by the shenanigans of the NPP party.”

BY Melvin Tarlue