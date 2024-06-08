Mahama Fights Dampare Over Kasoa Gangster Woman Arrest

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is highly peeved over the arrest and detention of NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, denouncing the move as a potential catalyst for political unrest.

In a firm rebuke, Mahama condemned the actions of Dampare and National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, asserting that such provocative measures could inflame tensions ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Emphasizing the significance of justice in upholding peace and order, Mahama urged for the immediate release of Naa Koryoo.

The NDC parliamentary candidate was arrested for brandishing gun at EC registration centre in Kasoa. In the midst of the confusion at the centre the son of Hawa Koomson was stabbed leading to his hospitalisation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

In a Facebook post shared by the NDC flag bearer, Mahama highlighted the unjustifiability of detaining a parliamentary candidate under police custody on directives allegedly originating from the National Security Secretariat.

He cautioned against the exploitation of state institutions to undermine opposition parties and intimidate innocent citizens, particularly as the country approaches a critical electoral period.

Expressing apprehensions about the motives behind Naa Koryoo’s extended incarceration despite being granted bail, Mahama asserted that this move seemed tailored to subdue the NDC candidate’s efforts to challenge Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Mahama called upon the IGP, Peace Council, government officials, and Ghanaians at large to uphold justice as a vital element for fostering stability and unity within the nation.

He urged the prompt revision of the decision to detain Naa Koryoo and demanded her immediate release to safeguard justice and preserve Ghana’s tranquility.

By Vincent Kubi