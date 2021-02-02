Mahama Files Motion To Compel EC For Documents

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to disclose certain documents.

He had earlier served a request on the EC to disclose the documents which include the summary sheets and declaration forms of the Presidential Election results through the various stages of collation across the country.

It appears the EC had not met the request, giving the former President reason to file an application asking the court to compel it to do so.

Mr. Mahama is before the court challenging the results of the 2020 Presidential election which he claims none of the candidates got the needed more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes.

He is seeking the original of the collation forms of all constituencies in Ghana.

He is also seeking the summary sheets of all constituencies across the country.

The former President is also seeking the originals of all the regional Presidential election collation as well summary sheets.

Further, Mr. Mahama is seeking the original of the declaration of Presidential election results.

Finally, the former President is seeking “the alleged update to the purported declaration of Presidential election results on 9 December, 2020, of the four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra region.”

The application is scheduled for tomorrow.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak