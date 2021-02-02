Former NDC Chairman Dead

George Wood

The Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region, George Wood has been confirmed dead after few hours of falling sick.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the late George Wood after complaining of being sick was admitted to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital at about 3 PM on Monday February 1, 2021 and was pronounced dead an hour later.

The former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kwasi Etu Bonde announced the passing of Mr. Wood.

The cause of the chairman’s death is yet to be confirmed by doctors.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke