Mahama Is Elected Gov’t Official 1 In Airbus Scandal – Amidu

John Mahama

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has referred to former President John Mahama, as the elected Government official one in the Airbus bribery scandal.

In a statement, he said the Office of the Special Prosecutor, “has established the identity of elected Government Official 1 to be former President John Mahama whose brother of the full blood is Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama.”

According to Mr. Amidu, “the only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he himself got an insurance as the Presidential Candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”

He said the former President has also not offered to make any voluntary statement to the Office of the Special Prosecutor despite the publication of an alleged interview containing admissions purportedly made by the former President to a Daily Guide reporter without the full voice recording which in the meantime remains just a hearsay.

European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus is alleged to have bribed Ghanaian Government officials during the late Mills’ administration in which Mr Mahama was a vice president.

Mr was in charge of the purchase of three aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces from Airbus and reports indicated that Airbus offered bribe, at least $5 million.

By Melvin Tarlue