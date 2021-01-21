Mahama Lawyers Playing Delay Tactics – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a spokesperson for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 Election Petition, says the plan of the petitioner’s lawyers is to “delay the court process and get a media spectacle for some months”.

“They are just delaying by playing theatrics…they want to give the Petitioner the urge over other candidates so that he can still run for the Presidency in 2024, on the ticket of the NDC,” Mr Nkrumah said.

The spokesperson for the President recounted that “On the first day when we came, our colleagues on the other side started off with an interlocutory application, asking for leave to go and amend and therefore, they started delaying the 42 days clock. That was granted.”

He said, “The afternoon before we appeared in court, they filed another interlocutory application, which took us two hours in court. Because our colleagues are seeking to delay the process and get a media spectacle ongoing for months, all they are doing is theatrics in the Chamber, seeking to delay the time.”

Mr Nkrumah was speaking to the media after the court proceedings at the Supreme Court in Accra, on Wednesday.

He said “We all know that every lawyer when coming to court will draft his or her memorandum of issues and statement of witnesses. Mr Mahama filed his petition on December 30, 2020 said he has five witnesses and he know who they were and what they were going to say”.

“Don’t they have a draft and don’t they know what to say?” He quizzed.

John Mahama is in court challenging the results of the 2020 election by the Electoral Commission (EC), which announced Nana Addo as the winner of the election.

Mahama is not in agreement with the EC and was, therefore, in court challenging the validity of Nana Addo as the winner of the December 7, 2020 Election.

GNA