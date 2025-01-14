Mahama Nominates 10 Regional Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 10 regional ministers for approval by Parliament.

They are Adolf John, Northern Region; John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti Region; James Gunu; Volta Region; Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjel Awatey; Eastern and Ibrahim Tia North-East Region.

The rest are Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Ashanti Region, Akamugri Donatus Atanga, Upper East Region; Charity Gardiner. Ahafo; – Salisu Bi-Awuribe Savannah and Linda Ocloo, Greater Accra Region.

The six outstanding regions are Bono, Bono East and Central. The rest are Western, Western North and Upper West.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has been nominated as the Northern Regional Minister designate, is an education professional, having served as a Tutor, Circuit Supervisor, and Desk Officer within the Ghana Education Service structure.

He holds a Bachelor of Education and Master in Technology degrees from the University of Education, Winneba, and is currently the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC.

Mr. Salisu Be-Awuribe is a Law Lecturer, Lawyer, Valuation Professional, and Development Expert.

He has previously served as District Chief Executive of the Central Gonja District.

He holds a Professional Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, a Master in Law degree from the University of Ghana and Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of

Science in Land Economy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Mr. Ibrahim Tia is a public health finance and local government professional with expertise in systems management, public relations, and health financing.

He has extensive experience, including his work with the National Health Insurance Scheme, where he rose from the position of District Manager to Deputy Regional Manager for the Northern Regional Office of the NHIA.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Communication Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies, and a Mini MBA in Project Management. Mr. Ibrahim Tia has served as the Regional Secretary of the NDC in the North East Region since 2019.

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President disclosed that the names of the regional minister designates have been submitted to Parliament, through the Speaker, for approval to serve as Regional Ministers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale