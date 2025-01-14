Mahama Names 10 Regional Ministers

Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey as Eastern Regional Minister Designate

In a significant move, President John Dramani Mahama has formally requested parliamentary approval for the vetting and consideration of 10 regional ministerial nominees.

This request, communicated through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, marks a crucial step in filling key regional leadership positions.

The nominated regional ministers include notable figures such as Adolf John for the Northern Region, John Kwadwo Gyapong for the Oti Region, and James Gunu for the Volta Region.

Other nominees include Rita Akosua Adjel Awatey for the Eastern Region, Ibrahim Tia for the North East Region, and Dr. Frank Amoakohene for the Ashanti Region.

The Upper East Region will be led by Akamugri Donatus Atanga, while Charity Gardiner will take the helm in the Ahafo Region.

Salisu Bi-Awuribe has been nominated for the Savannah Region, and Linda Ocloo, a Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku, will lead the Greater Accra Region.

Notably, six regions are still awaiting nominations, including Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North, and Upper West.

The parliamentary approval process is expected to be a crucial step in confirming the nominees and filling these key regional leadership positions.

–BY Daniel Bampoe