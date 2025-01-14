Prophet Threatens Sarkodie With Curses Over Mahama

A Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Mensah, has issued a stern ultimatum to celebrated rapper Sarkodie, demanding that he apologize to President John Mahama within seven days.

This is because he claims that Sarkodie’s recent statement, “Back to gari soakings like we never left,” was an indirect jab at Mahama following his return to office after eight years.

In a widely circulated video, Prophet Mensah is seen performing a fiery ritual involving boiling herbs in a plastic bucket over an open flame.

He vowed to invoke severe poverty upon Sarkodie and his family if the rapper did not comply with his demand.

“If Sarkodie does not apologize to President Mahama in seven days, I will curse him and his entire family with unending poverty,” Prophet Mensah said. “This fire you see here will consume his fortunes spiritually, and he will never rise again.”

Despite the threats, Sarkodie has not directly mentioned Mahama’s name in his statement, leading fans and observers to question the basis of the prophet’s accusations.

The line “Back to gari soakings like we never left” appears to reference economic struggles but lacks any explicit mention of the former president.

Prophet Mensah, however, insists the message was directed at Mahama.

The video has since received mixed reactions on different platforms, with some criticizing the prophet’s actions as unnecessary in a democratic country, while others believe public figures like Sarkodie should also tread carefully.

Sarkodie has yet to respond to the allegations or the ultimatum.

By Francis Addo