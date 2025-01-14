Article Wan Labels Kuami Eugene As A Disrespectful Artiste

Musician Article Wan has accused highlife artiste Kuami Eugene of being disrespectful after an incident involving his song “That Thing,” featuring Patapaa.

Speaking on Angel FM on Saturday, Article Wan revealed that Kuami Eugene criticized the song about three years ago, calling it senseless and lacking understanding.

“Kuami Eugene granted an interview on GHOne and said something negative about Patapaa, which Patapaa shared with me. I asked him to calm down, but then I found out my name was mentioned too. Someone sent me the video, and I got angry, so my team retaliated,” Article Wan said.

He also shared that Richie Mensah, Kuami Eugene’s boss, later apologized on Eugene’s behalf and requested Article Wan to take down retaliatory tweets.

“Richie Mensah called me one day and apologized on behalf of Kuami Eugene. He asked me to pull my tweets down, but I didn’t listen at first. Eventually, I did,” he admitted.

Despite the incident, Article Wan spoke positively about Richie Mensah, describing him as supportive and appreciative of artists who create their beats.