Osibisa’s Teddy Osei Dies At 88

Teddy Osei, the legendary Ghanaian musician and founding member of the Afro-rock band Osibisa, has passed away at the age of 88.

Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (GHAMRO), confirmed the news in an interview with Hitz FM, revealing that he died on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Born in Kumasi in December 1937, Teddy discovered his passion for music during his college years in Sekondi, where he learned to play the saxophone.

After briefly working as a building inspector, he formed “The Comets,” a band that enjoyed local popularity in Ghana.

In 1962, he travelled to London on a government scholarship to study music and drama.

Seven years later, in 1969, Teddy co-founded Osibisa, a trailblazing band that gained global fame in the 1970s with its unique fusion of African rhythms, rock, and jazz.

Teddy Osei’s immense contributions to Afro-rock and Ghanaian music have left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

His passing is a profound loss to both Ghana and the world.

By Francis Addo