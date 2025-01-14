Captain Planet Condemns Demolition Of Akufo-Addo’s Statue

Captain Planet, a member of the music group 4X4, has condemned the destruction of a statue honouring former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta Roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Earlier images on social media on January 13, 2024, revealed the statue’s head severed and significant damage to its pedestal.

The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled in November 2024, had faced controversy and earlier damage before its recent demolition.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Captain Planet criticized the act and warned about its potential to stir political tensions.

“You may not like Nana Addo, but destroying his statue is not cool. We have a new favourite, but bear in mind he was also someone’s favourite. This can bring a big conflict between the two parties,” he said.

By Francis Addo