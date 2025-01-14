Mahama Runs Away From Anti-Gay Bill

In a surprising move, President John Dramani Mahama has hinted at a reluctance to legislate the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, suggesting instead a focus on teaching family values through education.

This stance marks a significant departure from the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) previous position on the issue.

The NDC, during the 2024 election campaign, criticized former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration for failing to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

The party’s stance was seen as an attempt to appeal to conservative groups and religious leaders. The party even went as far as demonstrating against the delay in signing the bill into law.

However, John Mahama’s recent comments suggest a shift towards a more progressive and inclusive approach.

President John Mahama’s remarks were made during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference, where he emphasized the importance of promoting family values through education rather than legislation.

He stated, “We won’t need a bill to enforce our family values… And that’s why I think more than even the Family Values Bill; it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they’re growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it.”

This sudden U-turn has raised eyebrows, with some questioning the motivations behind Mahama’s change of heart.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, officially titled the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill,” has been a contentious issue in Ghanaian politics.

While proponents argue that it aligns with Ghanaian cultural and religious values, opponents claim it infringes on fundamental human rights.

President John Mahama’s stance on the bill could have significant political implications, potentially alienating some conservative groups while positioning his administration as more progressive and internationally aligned.

The move may also be seen as an attempt to distance himself from the NDC’s previous hardline stance on the issue.

