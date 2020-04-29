Mahama Projects In Progress

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, yesterday justified plans by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to commence massive hospital infrastructural projects throughout the country as announced by President Akufo-Addo last Sunday.

He said contrary to opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) propaganda, the NPP government had not abandoned hospital projects that were initiated by the Mahama government, adding that since the NPP took power, it had completed some of them.

Before 2017

He said the government had completed many projects which commenced before 2017 in the Central Region alone, including the construction and equipping of 10 polyclinics at Bisease, Gomoa Dawurampong, Biriwa, Etsii Sunkwa, Binpong Egya, Gyamera, Mankrong, Akonfude, Ekumfi Naakwa and Gomoa Potsin.

According to the minister, the government has completed TB Case Detection Programme nationwide, major rehabilitation projects and upgrade of Tamale Teaching Hospital Phase II, construction and equipping of 597-bed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital Phase I at Legon, and the construction of offices for MoH Headquarters/Regulatory Bodies at Ridge, Accra.

After 2016

On completed projects which commenced after 2016, Mr. Agyeman-Manu said the construction and completion of five polyclinics in the Greater Accra Region at Obojo (Adentan), Ashaiman, Bortianor, Oduman and Sege were done, expansion of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Services at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Accra, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He also mentioned the construction of two regional and six district hospitals by Euroget located at Adenta/Madina (relocated to Kwabenya), Twifo-Praso, Konongo-Odumasi, Nsawkaw, Tepa and Salaga, as well as the construction of seven district hospitals and Integrated IT System in Ghana at Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, Abetifi, Garu Tempane, Sekondi and Takoradi.

After 2017

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said since the NPP government assumed office in 2017, it had initiated the construction and equipping of University of Ghana Medical Centre (Phase II), construction of five district hospitals at Sawla, Tolon, Somanya, Buipe, and one public health facility in the Western Region, and is working to complete the Bekwai District Hospital.

He said government had embarked on the modernization and equipping of four selected facilities at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Kibi District Hospital, Aburi and Atibie hospitals, and is constructing 15 CHPS compounds at Oshiyie, Tetegu, Antwirifo, Mantewareso, Mewerenfiwuo, Kofiasua, Amakyekrom, Akaaso, Akaasu, Samproso, Koforidua (Near Offiso), Akyem Mampong, Tiawia and Ahankrasu.

More Projects

He said there was also the construction of 26 CHPS compounds at Otumi, Akim Nkwantanang, Gyakiti, Kwanyako, Mpeasem-Kwaebibirem, Jamasi, Wiaboman, Nsutam, Asunafo, Gbawe, Weija, Ananekrom, Nkroful Denkyira, Kwamoano, Ajumako Kumasi, Nwenoso No. 3, Ntunkumso, Akuakrom, Tanyigbe, Klefe Demetey, Kato, Koduakrom (near Nsoatre), Aboabo, Debiso, Kwagyekrom and Timeabu.

“Completion and equipping of KATH Maternity and Children’s Block is on the agenda and the construction of a district hospital in Obuasi, Anyinam Trauma Hospital, and Rehabilitation of Enyiresi Government Hospital are to be done and also complete the new 330-bed Maternity Block at Korle Bu,” he said.

The minister said the construction of Tema General Hospital and Central Medical Stores and Rehabilitation of the Nkoranza and Dormaa hospitals, in Tema, Nkoranza, Dormaa are on the cards, while the construction of 12 hospitals in Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo and the Greater Accra at Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Adukrom, Achiase, Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Mim, Kpone Katamanso are coming.

Construction of Ridge Hospital (Phase II) as well as supply of 20 ICU ambulance trucks and 90 ambulances will be done.

The minister also said the construction of 22 district hospitals under Sinohydro financing at Axim, Adabokrom, Mpohor, Nyinahin, Suame, Kraboa Coatar, Dambai, Kpassa, Kukuom, Busunya, Amasu, Herman, Kasoa, Kyekyewere, Kunkurugu, Wulensi, Yagaba, Nangodi, Pusiga, Funsi and Gwollu were also on the cards.

He said sites had been set up and mobilization ongoing for Comprehensive Treatment and Quarantine facilities at Adaklu, Sewua, Zebilla, Pantang Dodowa and Asawinso.

While remodelling and refurbishing of existing facilities at Goaso, treatment and holding centres in Cape Coast are also underway, he added.

Procurement for treatment and holding centres in Takoradi, Nalerigu and Sunyani are being processed.

“The President is not talking out of nothing; we needed to complete what we came to meet while we plan to do our own.We could not have left all the 10 in Central, five in Greater Accra and others elsewhere,” the minister said.

He said the work being done in the health sector was an indication that the President has a vision, saying “we were working but on the quiet and with the outbreak of the pandemic, the President also decided to start looking at treatment centres across the country for infectious diseases.”

“These are things that will make us strengthen some parts of our health system, but if you have got this compliment of mass infrastructure coming, I think the President should have the confidence to announce to the nation that he is going to do 88 district hospitals.”

