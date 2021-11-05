Mahama Tours Greater Accra Tuesday

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to kick off his Thank You Tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

He will begin the two days tour with media engagement at a radio station, pay a courtesy call on the Greater Regional House of Chiefs At Dodowa, meeting with fishermen, fishmongers and Market Queens before meeting party members at Ashaiman on the first day.

The second day tour will take him to grace a durbar of chiefs at Amasaman, meeting with Muslim leaders at the National Mosque, meeting with fishermen and fishermongers at Mantse Agbona and addressing party members at Trade Fair.

The thank you tour has taken him to the Upper West, Oti, Eastern, Western, Western-North, Volta, Upper East Regions and others, as part of his arrangement to thank the people for the over 6 million votes the party garnered and 137 seats won in the December 7 2020 Presidential and elections.

By Vincent Kubi