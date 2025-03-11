Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy ‘Azaa’ – Minority Leader

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed his disappointment with the 2025 budget presentation by Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, criticizing the government’s avoidance of addressing the 24-Hour economy issue.

Speaking in parliament after the budget presentation, Mr. Afenyo-Markin noted that President John Mahama and his finance minister have failed to address the benefits of the flagship programme, “The 24-Hour Economy,” on two occasions.

He suggested that the government is shying away from it, as it offers no future for the youth.

“Mr. Speaker, we have two instances where the President has failed to address the prospect of the 24-Hour Economy, which was presented to the youth of the country who voted for the current President. Today, the finance minister has equally failed to touch on the policy programme,” he said.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin openly declared that the NDC’s flagship programme, “The 24-Hour Economy,” is a scam, holding no future for ordinary Ghanaian youth.

“The 24-Hour Economy programme by the NDC government is ‘Azaa’; it holds no future for Ghanaian youth. I fail to understand why the party leaders are failing to address the policy,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke