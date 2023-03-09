Maiden Auto Summit In Ghana Coming

An assembling line

The Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana will host its maiden Automotive Summit on March 20, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena.

The theme for the summit; “Creating A New Economic Backbone for Ghana and the Sub-Region,” will present the opportunity for leading experts and industry professionals in the sector to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automobile industry.

The summit will concurrently run along an exhibition of over 20 vehicle models locally assembled in Ghana by the members of the AAAG.

“We are delighted to host this maiden summit, which will explore the future of the automobile industry and the technologies and innovations that will shape it. This will provide us the opportunity as a country to discuss the issues and opportunities impacting businesses and the automobile industry as a whole,” the AAAG President, Mr. Jeffrey Oppong Peprah emphasised.

The AAAG membership include Volkswagen Ghana, Japan Motors, Rana Motors, Kantanka Automobile, Silverstar Ghana, Stallion Group Toyota-Tsusho Company. Associate members are Toyota Ghana and CFAO Motors Ghana.

The event will attract an audience of hundreds of senior-level representatives from across the breadth of the industry, including vehicle manufacturers, component manufacturers, engineers, government, the financial sector, insurance, global organisations, and the media.

The panel discussions will address the key areas of focus for the automotive industry including sustainability, competitiveness, standards, the creation of a local used car market, component manufacturing, retail, auto financing, and insurance, amongst others.

Speakers include senior executives from vehicle manufacturers, policymakers, and a host of content experts from automotive and aligned industries.

This summit is proudly supported by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.