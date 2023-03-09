Stonebwoy Unhappy With Military Presence In Ashaiman

Stonebwoy

The news of the alleged brutalisation of Ashaiman residents by soldiers on Tuesday dawn disturbed reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

This comes after soldiers raided Ashaiman in search of information after their colleague was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the area.

Taking to his social media handles, the celebrated dancehall artiste who is currently in America slammed both the military’s actions and the alleged murder of the late officer, calling them “acts of violence and lawlessness.”

The ‘Baafira’ hitmaker prayed that the culprits should be found and brought to justice.

“It’s 9 a.m. in New York, and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman. I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether they relate to the brutalisation of innocent civilians or the unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully.”