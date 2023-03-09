Suomo Dance Afrik Shows Class In Togo

The Suomo Dance Afrik after the performance and workshop in Togo

The Suomo Dance Afrik, a traditional music and dance group based at Nungua in Accra, is back to base after an impressive performance and a workshop in Lome, the Togolese capital.

The performance was at the Bamboo Bar where the group executed various Ghanaian dances, including Kpanlogo and Fumefume of the Ga people in the Greater Accra Region and Adowa from the Ashanti Region.

It was the group’s first appearance in the neighbouring country and members displayed the kind of flair that has made them a favourite of many discerning music and dance lovers in Ghana’s capital.

The audience at the Bamboo Bar greatly admired the group and passed several positive comments about them. Anique Bekoutare was among the patrons and said she was highly thrilled by the beautiful exposition of Ghanaian culture by Suomo Dance Afrik.

The workshop at the College Technique Commercial (CTCE) gave the group an opportunity to explain aspects of Ghanaian music and dance to the enthusiastic students. Many of them later joined in for a rousing dance session with members of the group.

On their return, Suomo Dance Afrik performed at the one-week funeral observance of the late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu.

Members of his family, friends and sympathisers were at the programme to celebrate his life. They saw the Suomo Dance Afrik perform pieces including the Atsiagbekor, a dance from the Volta Region of Ghana.

To the group, it was a chance to help comfort the bereaved family and indeed, all Ghanaians, who have been affected by the tragic death of their football hero.

By George Clifford Owusu