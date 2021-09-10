Maiden Edition Of ‘Afro Loud Party’ Slated For Sept. 17

Mr Drew

Entertainment Channel, Afro Original, has teamed up with Vienna City Night Club, Tema, for the maiden edition of the ‘Afro Loud Party’ slated for Friday, September 17, 2021.

The event, which will be hosted by one of Ghana’s finest disc jockeys (DJs), Vapour DJ, will bring together top Ghanaian music stars and DJs on one platform to entertain music fans.

Television and radio personalities in Accra and Tema are also expected to grace the historic event to make it grand.

The list of music stars billed to perform at the event include Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP, Mr Drew, Sefa, Yaw Berk, Nautyca, Kimilist, Nafa City, Mistamyles, and other talented artistes who would turn Vienna City upside down with mind-blowing performances.

DJs and MCs on rotation include DJ Mynor, Mpesempese, K Krack, Obinna, Wobeti, Highest MC, MC Lil Beats, DJ Foster, and many others.

The DJs are expected to rock the venue with a mix of hip-hop, afrobeat, hiplife and dancehall music.

Reports reaching BEATWAVES indicate that residents of Tema, especially those who enjoy night life, are passionate to be part of the merry-making event.

BEATWAVES gathered the power packed event will serve as a social medium that allows music lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with good music.

Vienna City, which is a preferred destination for night life, has in its sleeves other mind-blowing shows in the coming weeks.

By George Clifford Owusu