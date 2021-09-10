Article Wan To Release EP Soon

Article Wan

Ghanaian afro dancehall artiste, Article Wan, has revealed plans of releasing an Extended Play (EP) in November this year.

According to him, Ghanaians need more of his music and that he is ready to serve them with it.

He hinted that he is blending both afrobeats and dancehall genres in his music because the genres are largely accepted in Ghana and other parts of the world.

“These music genres are more accepted and everyone hops on music in that genre,” he said.

Speaking on TV3 New Day, on his new music titled ‘Jollof’, Article Wan stated that he produced the song himself and that it is doing well on all social media platforms.

‘Jollof’, which was released on Wednesday, September 8, features Ghanaian comedian and actor, Lil Win, and has a number of views and downloads which according to the ‘Solo’ hitmaker is impressive.

He added that “we are hopeful that as time goes by, we will gain more streams and downloads.”

“A challenge will be launched on ‘Jollof’ soon and rewards will be given to winners so Ghanaians should watch out. We are about to do magic.”

Article Wan has collaborated with artistes such as Patapaa, Edem among others.

He is credited with songs like ‘Anamu’, ‘Are You God’, ‘Chop Chop’, ‘Elavanyo’, ‘Medofo’ and others.