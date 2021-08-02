Maiden National Muslims Conference Held In Accra

The maiden National Muslims Conference, organised by the Muslim Caucus in Parliament in concert with the Office of the National Chief Imam and Heads of the various Islamic sects has taken place in Accra.

It is on the theme “Muslim Education in Ghana at the Crossroads — The Need for Concerted Action”

Speaking at the Opening ceremony, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu congratulated the organizers for bringing Muslims together under one umbrella to deliberate on such pressing issues of the Ummah.

He said the Ummah may have been divided into various Sects based on the different ideological persuasion, but it was important not to lose sight of the fact that what united them was bigger than what divided them.

“Until we are able to harness this common destiny, by rededicating, ourselves to the tenets and the teaching of Islam, come together, identify our common problem, proffer a solution, and implement it, we will continue to be among not only the poorest of the Ghanaian society, but also outside of the decision making systems of the Ghanaian community.”

Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, said the Muslim community in Ghana should consider itself fortunate to have Members of Parliament who understood how the game of democracy was played and had been consistent not only in providing voice for the Muslim community on the floor of Parliament, but were instrumental in the creation of platforms and establishment of Institutions such as the Zakat Fund of Ghana, the Annual Night of Power and now the National Muslim Conference for the benefit of all Muslims in Ghana.

He noted that interest groups become more successful in their quest to have their fair share of the National Cake in a Unitary State under a democratic dispensation, by defining their priority and ready to work together as opposed to working as divided groups and individuals.

He was hopeful that the Conference would take advantage of the operationalisation of Private Member Bills to push forward legislations that would help to correct the socio-economic and developmental imbalance currently existing between the Muslim dominated communities and other communities for balanced growth and development.